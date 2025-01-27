Graphex Group Proposes Share Restructuring at Upcoming EGM

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Graphex Group Limited ( (HK:6128) ) has issued an update.

Graphex Group Limited has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to consider significant changes in its share capital structure. The proposed resolutions include the consolidation of every five ordinary shares into one and an increase in the authorized share capital. This restructuring aims to streamline the company’s share capital and potentially enhance marketability and liquidity of its shares. The resolutions, if passed, would also authorize directors to execute necessary actions to implement these changes, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategies and shareholder value.

More about Graphex Group Limited

Graphex Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company operates in various sectors and is involved in the trading of its shares on the stock exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 7.50%

Average Trading Volume: 8,174,153

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$50.47M

