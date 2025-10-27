Graphex Group Expands into Electric Vehicle Market with Strategic Investment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Graphex Group ADR ( (GRFXY) ) has shared an update.

On October 24, 2025, Graphex Group Limited announced a strategic investment by its subsidiary, Allied Apex Limited, acquiring an 18% stake in Tronche International New Energy Vehicles Co., Limited. This investment aims to enhance Graphex’s presence in the electric vehicle industry, leveraging Tronche’s joint venture, Hachi, which plans to operate a production plant in Xuzhou, China. The plant is expected to commence operations in November 2025, with a projected full production capacity by 2028. This move is seen as a strategic opportunity for Graphex to tap into the high-growth electric vehicle market.

The most recent analyst rating on (GRFXY) stock is a Hold with a $1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Graphex Group ADR stock, see the GRFXY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GRFXY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GRFXY is a Neutral.

Graphex Group ADR’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance challenges, including declining revenues and persistent losses. While technical analysis shows some positive momentum, the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield weigh heavily on the valuation score. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

To see Spark’s full report on GRFXY stock, click here.

More about Graphex Group ADR

Graphex Group Limited operates in the electric vehicle sector, focusing on the export of electric vehicles to markets in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and trades on the OTC Expert Market.

Average Trading Volume: 2,394

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $33.32M

See more insights into GRFXY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue