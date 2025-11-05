Granules India Subsidiary Receives US FDA Inspection Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Granules India Limited ( (IN:GRANULES) ) is now available.

Granules India Limited announced that its subsidiary, Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc., received an Establishment Inspection Report from the US FDA following a Pre-Approval Inspection for a first-to-file controlled substance ANDA. The inspection, conducted in June 2025, resulted in one observation that has since been resolved, indicating the company’s commitment to maintaining regulatory standards.

More about Granules India Limited

Granules India Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), pharmaceutical formulation intermediates (PFIs), and finished dosages. The company is known for its emphasis on quality and regulatory compliance, serving a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 77,944

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 139.1B INR

See more insights into GRANULES stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue