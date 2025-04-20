Granules India Limited Announces Change in Registered Office Location

Granules India Limited ( (IN:GRANULES) ) has provided an announcement.

Granules India Limited has announced a change in the location of its registered office, moving from Madhapur to Kondapur in Hyderabad, effective April 21, 2025. This strategic relocation could enhance operational efficiency and reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to optimize its business operations, potentially impacting stakeholders positively.

Granules India Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the manufacturing and distribution of pharmaceutical products. The company is known for its production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), pharmaceutical formulation intermediates (PFIs), and finished dosages, serving a global market.

