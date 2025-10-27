Grange Resources Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance and Growth Initiatives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Grange Resources Limited ( (AU:GRR) ).

Grange Resources Limited reported a strong third quarter of 2025, highlighted by improved safety performance with no Lost Time Injuries and increased production at its Savage River Operations. The company achieved higher concentrate production and pellet sales, alongside reduced unit costs due to the completion of a waste stripping campaign. Additionally, Grange saw a significant increase in product pricing, contributing to a rise in cash reserves. The company is progressing with project financing for the North Pit Underground development, indicating a focus on future growth and operational expansion.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:GRR) stock is a Buy with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Grange Resources Limited stock, see the AU:GRR Stock Forecast page.

More about Grange Resources Limited

Grange Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the production and sale of iron ore products. The company is known for its Savage River Operations, which include mining and processing activities that produce iron ore concentrate and pellets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,093,315

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$254.6M

See more data about GRR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue