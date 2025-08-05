Grand Pharmaceutical Group Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited ( (HK:0512) ) just unveiled an update.

Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited has announced that its board of directors will hold a meeting on August 19, 2025, to review and approve the interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market position and stakeholder interests.

More about Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited

Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and distribution of medical products and services. The company is incorporated in Bermuda and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 35,017,187

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$29.82B

