Grand Pharmaceutical Announces Change in Share Registrar

Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited has announced a change in its principal share registrar and transfer agent in Bermuda to Conyers Corporate Services Limited, effective from December 31, 2024. The company’s Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office will continue to operate through Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited.

