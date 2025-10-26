Grand Pharmaceutical Advances Myopia Treatment with New Clinical Trial Milestone

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited ( (HK:0512) ) has issued an announcement.

Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited announced the completion of the first patient enrollment for its Phase IIa clinical study of the innovative ophthalmic drug GPN00884 in China. This drug aims to delay the progression of myopia in children, addressing a significant unmet clinical need in the region. The study’s progress marks a significant milestone in the company’s strategic focus on ophthalmology, potentially enhancing its market competitiveness and offering new treatment solutions for myopia, a growing public health concern.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0512) stock is a Buy with a HK$10.00 price target.

Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited operates within the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on innovative ophthalmic drugs and other medical products. The company is committed to advancing its position in the market through a combination of independent research and development and cooperative introductions, with a strategic emphasis on ophthalmology.

Average Trading Volume: 16,835,611

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$29.07B



