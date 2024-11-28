Grand Pharmaceutical Advances in Nuclear Medicine Innovation

Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited (HK:0512) has released an update.

Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited has achieved a significant milestone by enrolling the first patient in its Phase III clinical study of TLX250-CDx, a groundbreaking radionuclide-drug conjugate for diagnosing clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The study, which involves advanced imaging techniques, aims to enhance the accuracy of non-invasive cancer diagnostics. With a robust pipeline of innovative products, the company is poised to advance its position in the nuclear medicine anti-tumor diagnostic and treatment sector.

