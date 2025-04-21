Grand Pharmaceutical Achieves Breakthrough in HCC Diagnostic Study

Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited ( (HK:0512) ) has provided an update.

Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited has announced a significant breakthrough in the clinical study of its innovative radionuclide-drug conjugate, GPN02006, for diagnosing hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in China. The study demonstrated excellent safety and imaging efficacy, showing potential to improve early diagnosis and monitoring of HCC, which is crucial given the high incidence and mortality rates associated with liver cancer. This advancement further solidifies the company’s leading position in nuclear medicine and its commitment to advancing global R&D efforts for GPN02006, aiming for simultaneous clinical studies in China and the United States.

Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited is a company in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development of innovative medical products. The company is involved in the research and development of anti-tumor nuclear medicines, with a strong emphasis on integrated radioactive diagnosis and treatment solutions.

