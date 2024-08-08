Grand Pharma Sets Date for Interim Financials

Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited (HK:0512) has released an update.

Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited has scheduled a board meeting for August 19, 2024, to review and approve its interim financial results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2024. The announcement was made by the company’s chairman, Dr. Tang Weikun, and it concerns the business and financial performance of both the company and its subsidiaries.

