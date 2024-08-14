Grand Pharma Expects Significant Profit Surge

Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited (HK:0512) has released an update.

Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited anticipates a rise in consolidated net profit by over 50% for the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year, driven largely by a favorable change in fair value of an investment and the absence of one-off expenses from the prior period. The company’s unaudited financials are still pending finalization and are expected to be announced on August 19, 2024. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when trading company shares.

