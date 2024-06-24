Grand Pharma Announces Board Reshuffle

Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited (HK:0512) has released an update.

Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited has announced the resignation of Dr. Shi Lin as an executive director effective from 24 June 2024, as she wishes to focus on personal endeavors. Concurrently, Dr. Xing Li Na has been appointed as a non-executive director beginning the same date, bringing in a wealth of experience from the pharmaceutical industry and regulatory review work. The company has expressed appreciation for Dr. Shi’s contributions and welcomed Dr. Xing to her new role.

