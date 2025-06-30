Grand Ming Group Reports Revenue Surge but Faces Annual Loss

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Grand Ming Group Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1271) ) has issued an update.

Grand Ming Group Holdings Ltd. reported a significant increase in revenue by 115% to HK$1,145.8 million for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, compared to the previous year. Despite the revenue growth, the company experienced a loss of HK$292.1 million, a stark contrast to the profit of HK$298.5 million recorded in the prior year. The company attributes this loss to increased selling expenses and changes in the fair value of investment properties. Consequently, the board has decided not to recommend a final dividend for the year.

More about Grand Ming Group Holdings Ltd.

Grand Ming Group Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with limited liability. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1271. The company is involved in various business operations, although specific industry and market focus details are not provided in the announcement.

Average Trading Volume: 27,023

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$3.18B

