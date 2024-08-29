Grand Gulf Energy’s Capital Raising Offer

Grand Gulf Energy Limited (AU:GGE) has released an update.

Grand Gulf Energy Limited has launched its non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately $1.05 million, primarily to fund its Red Helium Project and for general working capital. Eligible shareholders can acquire additional shares at a price of $0.004, along with options as part of the offer, which closes on September 17, 2024. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholders reading the prospectus and consulting with professional advisers before participating in the offer.

