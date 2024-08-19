Grand Gulf Energy Awaits Capital Raising News

Grand Gulf Energy Limited (AU:GGE) has released an update.

Shares of Grand Gulf Energy Limited (GGE) have been placed on a trading halt at the company’s request, pending the release of an upcoming capital raising announcement. The halt is in effect until either the market is informed on Wednesday, 21 August 2024, or when the announcement occurs, whichever is earlier. This strategic move is awaiting confirmation by the board and aims to keep the market informed and maintain fairness in trading.

For further insights into AU:GGE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.