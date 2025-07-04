Gran Tierra Energy Settles Share Options in Cash

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Gran Tierra Energy ( (GTE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. announced that a cash payment was made to a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR) due to the vesting of share options under the company’s Employee Stock Purchase Plan. The transaction was settled in cash rather than issuing or transferring common stock, aligning with the company’s discretion and the plan’s rules, and was completed outside a trading venue.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. operates in the energy sector, focusing on oil and gas exploration and production. The company is involved in the development of energy resources and markets its products primarily in the Americas.

