Gran Tierra Energy Executives Acquire Shares, Signaling Confidence

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. announced the acquisition of 4,040 common shares by its key executives, including the CEO and CFO, at a price of USD 6.15 each on the Toronto Stock Exchange. This move reflects management’s confidence in the company’s future prospects and aligns with their commitment to shareholder value.

