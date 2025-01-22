Grainger plc Recognized for Sustainability Leadership with Inclusion in DJSI for Europe

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Grainger ( (GB:GRI) ) has shared an update.

Grainger plc, the UK’s largest listed residential landlord, has been added to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for Europe for 2025, highlighting its leadership in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. This inclusion reflects Grainger’s commitment to sustainability and responsible business operations, enhancing its reputation as one of only four European real estate companies to meet the stringent ESG criteria of the DJSI. The recognition is expected to reinforce Grainger’s market position and positively impact stakeholders by furthering its sustainability goals, including achieving net zero carbon operations.

More about Grainger

Founded in 1912 and headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, Grainger plc is the UK’s largest listed residential landlord and a leader in the build-to-rent sector. It provides approximately 11,100 rental homes to over 20,000 customers and has a pipeline of secured build-to-rent development projects totaling around 5,000 homes worth £1.5 billion. The company collaborates with public sector organizations to deliver new homes and is committed to sustainability, aiming for net zero carbon operations by 2030.

YTD Price Performance: -1.78%

Average Trading Volume: 1,770,511

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.59B

Learn more about GRI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.