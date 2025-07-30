Grainger CEO Increases Stake Through Dividend Reinvestment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Grainger ( (GB:GRI) ).

Grainger PLC, a company involved in property management and investment, announced a transaction involving its CEO, Helen Gordon. She purchased 281 ordinary shares through the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan, increasing her total shareholding to 811,792 shares. This transaction highlights the CEO’s continued investment in the company, potentially signaling confidence in its future performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:GRI) stock is a Buy with a £2.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Grainger stock, see the GB:GRI Stock Forecast page.

Spark's Take on GB:GRI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GRI is a Outperform.

Grainger’s strong valuation and strategic corporate events drive its overall score. Robust financial performance is tempered by high leverage and declining cash flow, while mixed technical signals suggest cautious optimism.

To see Spark's full report on GB:GRI stock, click here.

More about Grainger

Average Trading Volume: 1,995,706

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.55B

See more data about GRI stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

