Grafton Reports Steady Performance Amid Market Challenges

Grafton (GB:GFTU) has released an update.

Grafton Group PLC reports a solid first-half performance despite weaker market conditions, with an adjusted operating profit of £83.1 million and strong cash flow generation. The company has announced a new £30 million share buyback program and a 5% dividend increase, reflecting confidence in future cash flow and growth prospects. While facing product price deflation and lower volumes in certain markets, Grafton’s diversified business model and tight cost control have enabled resilience, especially in its Irish operations where the growth outlook remains positive.

For further insights into GB:GFTU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.