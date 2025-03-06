Grafton Group Releases 2024 Annual Report and Announces 2025 AGM

The latest announcement is out from Grafton ( (GB:GFTU) ).

Grafton Group plc has published its 2024 Annual Report, which is now accessible on the company’s website and through the National Storage Mechanism. The report’s release, along with the announcement of the 2025 Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 8, 2025, provides shareholders with essential information and documents, ensuring transparency and engagement with stakeholders.

More about Grafton

Grafton Group plc operates in the building materials industry, providing a range of products and services primarily for the construction and home improvement markets.

YTD Price Performance: -14.32%

Average Trading Volume: 283,796

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.57B

For detailed information about GFTU stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.