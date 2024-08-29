Grafton Group Launches £30M Share Buyback

Grafton (GB:GFTU) has released an update.

Grafton Group PLC, a major player in building materials distribution and DIY retail, has announced a new share buyback program with a maximum spend of £30 million, to be conducted independently by Goodbody Stockbrokers and Numis Securities. The program, starting today and potentially running until the end of the year, aims to reduce the company’s share capital by repurchasing and canceling up to 10% of its shares, subject to shareholder and regulatory limits.

