Grafton Group Director Acquires Shares Under Employee Scheme

Grafton ( (GB:GFTU) ) has shared an announcement.

Grafton Group plc announced that Stephen Hunter, the Group Corporate Development Director, has purchased shares under the company’s Employee Share Participation Scheme. This transaction, conducted on April 4, 2025, involved the acquisition of 1,253 shares at a price of £8.41 each. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to align managerial interests with shareholder value, potentially impacting stakeholder confidence and market perception positively.

Spark’s Take on GB:GFTU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GFTU is a Outperform.

Grafton Group’s overall score reflects a solid financial foundation with effective cost management, though it faces challenges in profitability and cash flow. The stock’s technical indicators suggest a cautious outlook due to its position below key moving averages. Valuation metrics, including a reasonable P/E ratio and attractive dividend yield, support the stock’s appeal. Recent corporate events, such as the share buyback and acquisition, are strategically beneficial, yet the lack of earnings call data limits additional insights.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:GFTU stock, click here.

More about Grafton

Grafton Group plc operates in the building materials industry, providing a range of products and services primarily focused on the distribution and retail of building supplies. The company is known for its market presence in the UK and Ireland, catering to both professional builders and DIY enthusiasts.

YTD Price Performance: -12.62%

Average Trading Volume: 368,502

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.64B

Find detailed analytics on GFTU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue