Grafton Group CEO Receives Long Term Incentive Award

Grafton Group plc announced a transaction involving its Chief Executive Officer, Eric Born, who received an award under the company’s 2021 Long Term Incentive Plan. This transaction, which involved 182,765 Grafton Units, was conducted outside a trading venue and reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning management incentives with long-term business goals.

More about Grafton

Grafton Group plc operates in the building materials industry, providing a wide range of construction products and services. The company focuses on supplying materials to the construction and home improvement sectors across various markets.

YTD Price Performance: -8.70%

Average Trading Volume: 315,244

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: £1.72B

