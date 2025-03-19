Grafton Group CEO Receives Long Term Incentive Award

Grafton ( (GB:GFTU) ) has shared an announcement.
Grafton Group plc announced a transaction involving its Chief Executive Officer, Eric Born, who received an award under the company’s 2021 Long Term Incentive Plan. This transaction, which involved 182,765 Grafton Units, was conducted outside a trading venue and reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning management incentives with long-term business goals.
More about Grafton
Grafton Group plc operates in the building materials industry, providing a wide range of construction products and services. The company focuses on supplying materials to the construction and home improvement sectors across various markets.
YTD Price Performance: -8.70%
Average Trading Volume: 315,244
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold
Current Market Cap: £1.72B
