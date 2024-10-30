Grafton Group Advances Share Buyback Strategy

Grafton (GB:GFTU) has released an update.

Grafton Group PLC has executed a significant step in its GBP 30 million share buyback program by purchasing 35,000 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange. The shares were acquired at a volume-weighted average price of £10.0061, with prices ranging from £9.9430 to £10.1100. This move marks Grafton’s ongoing efforts to consolidate its share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.

