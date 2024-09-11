Grafton Advances Share Buyback Program

Grafton (GB:GFTU) has released an update.

Grafton Group PLC has continued its share buyback program by purchasing 35,000 of its own shares for cancellation on September 10, 2024, as part of a larger £30 million buyback initiative announced late August. The transactions, executed through Goodbody Stockbrokers, ranged in price from £10.3540 to £10.5020 per share, reflecting the company’s ongoing effort to return value to shareholders. To date, Grafton has acquired a total of 319,721 shares under this program.

