GrafTech Board Changes: Clegg Resigns, Donoso Appointed

Catherine L. Clegg resigned immediately from her position on the Board of Directors at GrafTech International Ltd. for personal reasons. She had roles on both the Audit and Human Resources and Compensation Committees and was a Class III director. Her departure did not stem from any disagreements with the company’s operations or practices. Subsequently, the Board was reduced to seven members, and Diego Donoso was appointed to the Human Resources and Compensation Committee.

