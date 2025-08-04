GrabAGun Digital Announces $20M Share Repurchase Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

GrabAGun Digital Holdings ( (PEW) ) has shared an announcement.

On August 4, 2025, GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc. announced a $20 million share repurchase authorization, reflecting confidence in the company’s intrinsic value and financial strength. Despite industry challenges, GrabAGun reported growth in the second quarter and aims to maximize shareholder value through this repurchase, supported by its strong cash position and lack of debt.

More about GrabAGun Digital Holdings

GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc. is a fast-growing, digitally native eCommerce retailer specializing in firearms, ammunition, and related accessories. The company is known for its proprietary software expertise, which has helped establish its eCommerce site as a leading firearm retail platform. GrabAGun collaborates with industry-leading brands and offers advanced solutions in supply chain management, inventory, and order management, enhancing customer experience and regulatory compliance.

Average Trading Volume: 2,104,010

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $203.2M

Learn more about PEW stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue