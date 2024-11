GR Silver Mining (TSE:GRSL) has released an update.

GR Silver Mining received strong shareholder support at its recent Annual General Meeting, with all proposed matters, including the re-election of directors and the appointment of auditors, being approved. The company continues to focus on expanding its silver-gold resources in Mexico, particularly at its Plomosas Project.

