GR Life Style Company Delays Circular Dispatch for Financial Transactions

GR Properties Limited ( (HK:0108) ) just unveiled an update.

GR Life Style Company Limited has announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to major and connected transactions, specifically concerning the provision of financial assistance to a connected person. The dispatch, initially scheduled for 16 June 2025, has been postponed to on or before 23 June 2025 due to the need for additional time to finalize the necessary information. This delay may impact the company’s timeline for shareholder engagement and decision-making processes.

More about GR Properties Limited

GR Life Style Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based company operating in the lifestyle industry. It is involved in providing financial assistance and engaging in major and connected transactions, focusing on maintaining strong relationships with connected persons.

Average Trading Volume: 1,832,433

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.22B

