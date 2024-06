GPM Metals (TSE:GPM) has released an update.

GPM Metals Inc. has granted 1.3 million stock options to an officer, exercisable at $0.10 per share until June 2027, with a vested schedule over 18 months. The granting of these options is contingent upon approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. This move indicates the company’s strategic plans for incentivizing its leadership team.

For further insights into TSE:GPM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.