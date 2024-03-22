Gouverneur Bancorp Announces New CFO James Campanaro

Gouverneur Bancorp Inc (GOVB) just unveiled an update.

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiary, Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association, have announced James Campanaro as the new Chief Financial Officer, set to take his role on May 31, 2024, after the retirement of the current CFO, Kimberly A. Adams. Campanaro, who has quickly risen through the ranks since 2017, brings a wealth of experience from within the organization to his new position. His appointment comes with no disclosed related-party transactions or conflicts of interest, despite being related by marriage to a board director.

