Gorilla Technology Secures $105 Million in Direct Offering

On June 30, 2025, Gorilla Technology Group Inc. announced a registered direct offering of common stock, raising $105 million. This offering includes a significant $100 million investment from a new institutional investor and participation from an existing large shareholder. The proceeds will be used for performance guarantees, bid bonds, statutory capital reserves, and other corporate purposes, including previously announced acquisitions. The offering, expected to close by July 2, 2025, positions Gorilla to strengthen its financial foundation and support its strategic initiatives in the technology sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (GRRR) stock is a Buy with a $16.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GRRR is a Neutral.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s strong revenue growth and strategic expansion drive a positive outlook, but persistent profitability and cash flow challenges are significant risks. Technical indicators show favorable momentum. Valuation remains uncertain due to missing metrics.



More about Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London, U.K., Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is a global solution provider specializing in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, and IoT technology. The company offers a variety of solutions including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence, and IoT across sectors such as Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, and Education. Gorilla leverages AI and Deep Learning Technologies to enhance urban operations, security, and resilience through intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics, and advanced cybersecurity technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 2,160,978

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $452.6M



