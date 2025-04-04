Gorilla Gold Mines Updates on Mulwarrie Drilling Project

Labyrinth Resources Limited ( (AU:GG8) ) has issued an announcement.

Gorilla Gold Mines Ltd has provided an update on its Mulwarrie Drilling Project, highlighting the presence of quartz veining with associated sulphides in one of its drill holes, MWEX012. While assay results are pending, the company cautions against using visual estimates as a substitute for laboratory analyses, emphasizing the importance of accurate data for economic evaluations. The announcement underscores the company’s commitment to transparency and adherence to industry standards, as it awaits further data to inform its exploration strategy.

Gorilla Gold Mines Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold resources. The company is involved in projects that aim to discover and extract gold deposits, with a market focus on enhancing its resource base and increasing its production capabilities.

