Gorilla Gold Mines Ltd Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Gorilla Gold Mines Ltd has announced a proposed issue of 65,789,474 ordinary fully paid securities, scheduled for March 31, 2025. This move is part of a placement or other type of issue, which could potentially impact the company’s capital structure and market presence, offering opportunities for stakeholders to engage with the company’s growth strategy.

Gorilla Gold Mines Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and processing of gold. The company is involved in the exploration and development of gold mining projects, aiming to enhance its market position within the precious metals sector.

YTD Price Performance: 53.85%

Average Trading Volume: 906,556

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$224.5M

