Gorilla Gold Mines Issues New Shares in Compliance with Corporations Act

Labyrinth Resources Limited ( (AU:GG8) ) just unveiled an update.

Gorilla Gold Mines Ltd has issued 5,670,105 fully paid ordinary shares following the exercise of vested performance rights by Distilled Analytics Pty Ltd vendors. This issuance was conducted without disclosure to investors, in compliance with the Corporations Act 2001, and the company confirmed there is no excluded information that needs to be disclosed, ensuring transparency and adherence to regulatory requirements.

More about Labyrinth Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,579,291

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$233.8M

