Gore Street Energy Storage Champions Growth and Sustainability

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has reported a substantial year of growth with a 45% increase in energized capacity, reaching 421.4 MW and is now emphasizing sustainability and ESG transparency after qualifying as an Article 8 product. Their ESG and Sustainability Report details contributions to the green energy transition, adherence to the new EU Battery Regulation, and social initiatives, also highlighting their alignment with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures. The company’s expansion signifies a greater impact on environmental and social operations, and the momentum is expected to continue with large projects progressing towards energization.

