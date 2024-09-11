Gore Street Energy Fund Announces Quarterly Figures

Gore Street Energy Storage (GB:GSF) has released an update.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC reports a slight decrease in its unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for the quarter ending June 2024, with a 2.5% drop to 104.4 pence per share, including dividends. The company remains strong financially with significant cash reserves and ongoing construction projects nearing completion, aiming to bolster portfolio cash flow and meet dividend targets. An upcoming dividend has been declared, maintaining the company’s commitment to a 7.0 pence annual dividend per share.

