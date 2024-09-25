GOR Secures Debt Financing for Loan Repayment

Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation (JP:8958) has released an update.

Global One Real Estate Investment Corp. (GOR) has announced plans for debt financing to repay long-term loans due on September 30, 2024. The financing includes unsecured loans totaling 5.5 billion yen from the Development Bank of Japan Inc. and MUFG Bank, Ltd., with interest rates to be determined. This strategic financial move aims to optimize GOR’s interest-bearing debt, which is expected to reduce by 2.3 billion yen post-financing.

