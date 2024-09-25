GOR Resolves Cancellation of Investment Units

Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation (JP:8958) has released an update.

Global One Real Estate Investment Corp. (GOR) has announced that its Board of Directors has resolved to cancel 19,689 of its own investment units, which is equivalent to 1.9% of the total issued and outstanding units, with a scheduled cancellation date of 30 September 2024. This decision is in line with the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations, and the company advises referring to a previous announcement for details on the impact this cancellation may have on dividend forecasts. GOR is a Japanese REIT focused on prime property investments and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

