GOR Completes Major Property Transfer Deal

Global One Real Estate Investment Corp. (GOR) has successfully completed the fourth transfer of a 10% quasi co-ownership interest in Otemachi First Square for 2.7 billion yen as of September 25, 2024. Additionally, a fifth transfer of a 5% interest is scheduled for October 23, 2024, at a price of 1.35 billion yen. GOR, a J-REIT listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, focuses on the acquisition of competitively strong and sustainably prime properties.

