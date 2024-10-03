Goodman Group Director Sells Shares Worth $14.48M

Goodman Group (AU:GMG) has released an update.

Goodman Group has reported a change in Director Anthony Rozic’s interests, revealing that Rozic has sold a portion of his direct and indirect holdings in GMG Stapled Securities valued at approximately $14.48 million, through on-market trades. This adjustment in Rozic’s portfolio includes the sale of 238,934 direct securities and 155,000 indirect securities, while still maintaining a significant number of GMG Performance Rights and GMG Stapled Securities both directly and indirectly.

