Goodluck India Ltd. Schedules Virtual Meeting with Goldman Sachs

Goodluck India Ltd. ( (IN:GOODLUCK) ) has shared an update.

Goodluck India Limited has announced a scheduled virtual meeting with Goldman Sachs on October 24, 2025. This meeting is part of their compliance with SEBI regulations concerning analyst and investor interactions. The company has clarified that no unpublished price-sensitive information will be shared during this meeting, ensuring transparency and adherence to regulatory standards.

More about Goodluck India Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 20,022

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 42.03B INR

