Goodfood Acquires Stake in Genuine Tea

Goodfood Market Corp (TSE:FOOD) has released an update.

Goodfood Market Corp has acquired an 81% stake in Genuine Tea, aiming to enhance its portfolio of direct-to-consumer brands and leverage its expertise in meal solutions. The acquisition is seen as a strategic move to help scale Genuine Tea’s operations while integrating its offerings into Goodfood’s meal kit subscriptions. This partnership marks the start of Goodfood’s plan to support innovative brands that resonate with Canadian consumers.

