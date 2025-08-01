Good Gamer Seeks Cease Trade Order Amid Audit Delays

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. ( (TSE:GOOD) ).

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. has applied for a temporary management cease trade order (MCTO) due to its inability to file its audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025, by the deadline. The MCTO, effective from July 30, 2025, restricts trading by the company’s CEO and CFO until the required filings are completed, although the general public can continue trading. The delay is attributed to a lack of financial resources to commence the audit earlier, and the company aims to resolve the default by September 29, 2025.

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. is a forward-thinking technology company focused on innovating and utilizing AI in technology to develop cutting-edge solutions. The company is committed to enhancing how businesses engage with their audiences and data.

Average Trading Volume: 18,267

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$2.77M

