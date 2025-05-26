GOME Retail Holdings Announces Annual General Meeting and Key Resolutions

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

GOME Retail Holdings ( (HK:0493) ) has shared an update.

GOME Retail Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting to be held on June 25, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the adoption of financial statements, re-election of executive directors, and authorization of directors’ and auditors’ remuneration. Additionally, a special resolution will be considered to allow the board to issue and deal with additional company shares, which could impact the company’s market operations and shareholder value.

More about GOME Retail Holdings

GOME Retail Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily operating in the retail industry. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and focuses on providing a wide range of consumer electronics and home appliances.

YTD Price Performance: 5.00%

Average Trading Volume: 108,435,351

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$978.8M

For an in-depth examination of 0493 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.