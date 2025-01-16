Golik Holdings Limited Announces Change in Share Registrar

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Golik Holdings Limited ( (HK:1118) ) has issued an update.

Golik Holdings Limited announced a change in its branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong. Effective from 17 February 2025, Tricor Investor Services Limited will take on this role, simplifying the process for registration of share transfers and collection of share certificates, indicating a strategic move to enhance operational efficiency.

More about Golik Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: 2.41%

Average Trading Volume: 29,473

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$488.2M

See more insights into 1118 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.