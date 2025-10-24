Goldwind Releases 2025 Q3 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co ( (HK:2208) ) has provided an update.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. has released its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025, prepared in accordance with PRC GAAP. The announcement, made under Hong Kong’s listing rules and securities regulations, assures stakeholders of the report’s accuracy and completeness, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency in its financial disclosures.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2208) stock is a Buy with a HK$18.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co stock, see the HK:2208 Stock Forecast page.

More about Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading company in the renewable energy industry, primarily focusing on the production and development of wind turbines and related technologies. The company is based in China and has a significant presence in the global market for sustainable energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 22,073,716

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$67.08B

