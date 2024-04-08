Goldway Capital’s Takeover Offer for MC Mining Now Unconditional

MC Mining Ltd (AU:MCM) has released an update.

Goldway Capital Investment Ltd has successfully met the minimum acceptance condition for its off-market takeover offer of MC Mining Ltd, declaring the offer now unconditional. The offer period has been extended by 10 business days, remaining open until 7:00 pm Sydney time on April 22, 2024. This strategic move marks a pivotal point in the acquisition process, with Goldway advising no further extensions beyond this date unless mandated by the Corporations Act.

